Champions Trophy 2017: Zainab Abbas, A Pakistani Journalist, 'Casts Spell' on Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, arguably two of the world's best batsmen, scored ducks in the Champions Trophy in consecutive days. While the South African captain failed to open his account against Pakistan on Wednesday, his Indian counterpart endured a similar fate against Sri Lanka on Thursday. As a result of this, both India and South Africa were stunned by their respective opponents and will now battle it out against one another on Sunday in a do-or-die encounter.

Interestingly, Twitter has a rather amusing theory behind the struggles of the two superstar batsmen. Cricket fans on the social micro-blogging site noticed a little trend, which suggested that a selfie with Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas was the reason behind the duo failing to fire.

Zainab, who works as a ports anchor and analyst for Dunya News, clicked selfies with Kohli and De Villiers on the sidelines of the tournament. After the two scored ducks, Zainab has become a rage on social media.

Here is Twitteratti had a bit of fun after Kohli and De Villiers scored ducks.

Two great batsmen - yesterday de Villiers, today Kohli- of the modern era have bagged ducks after a selfie with @ZAbbasOfficial. #BanHer — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 8, 2017

The curse of the @ZAbbasOfficial selfie strikes again...Kohli goes for a duck now..Devilliers yesterday ?? ?? #INDvSL #CT17 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 8, 2017

Please. Next selfie with Angelo Mathews. Must get this done before Pakistan vs Srilanka. — Naveed Nadeem (@NaveedNadeem007) June 8, 2017

Starting a petition to ensure @ZAbbasOfficial stays away from all the other Indian batsmen during ICC events. — Neel (@vanillawallah) June 8, 2017

Zainab too saw the funny side of the banter.

Pakistani fans thanked Zainab after their team's win over South Africa and are now egging her on to take selfies with the Sri Lanka players.

" Men will be Men "



PS : Shukriya Zainab Abbas :) pic.twitter.com/14hmCZER6d — ZAYN ?? (@sarcastic_here) June 8, 2017

Next target Mathews — Khawajah Shahid (@KhawajahShahid) June 9, 2017

@ZAbbasOfficial plz dear take one more salfie with sri lanka cricket team — jattsab (@Shahzad79645408) June 10, 2017

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka on Monday at Cardiff for a place in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy.