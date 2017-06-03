Champions Trophy 2017, India Vs Pakistan: Will Weather Play Spoilsport?

India and Pakistan are set to clash after more than two years in One Day Internationals at Edgbaston on Sunday in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. But weather may play spoilsport in the all-important match with the forecast not looking too good. According to weather.com, there is a 40 percent chance of rain during the day. On Sunday night, a stray shower or thunderstorm is likely which means that teams and the fans will have to be prepared for a Duckworth-Lewis result.

The second match in the tournament, between Australia and New Zealand, had to be abandoned due to rain on Friday and Team India too went indoors to practice for the Pakistan clash. Chasing a revised target of 235 from 33 overs following two rain interruptions, Australia were struggling at 53 for three in nine overs when heavens opened up for the third time in the day.

Also, the Australia vs Pakistan Champions Trophy warm-up match was washed out after only 10.2 overs of play.

During the last edition of the Champions Trophy in 2013, India and Pakistan played a rain curtailed match at the same venue. The game was reduced to a 40-over a side before India got a revised target of 102 runs from 22 overs, which Dhoni and Co. eventually won by eight wickets.