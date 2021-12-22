After crashing to a shocking 3-5 defeat against Japan in the semi-final, India face Pakistan in the third/fourth place match playoff in Dhaka on Wednesday. Despite finishing the round-robin stage with a perfect record, India were tactically beaten by Japan, who looked a completely different side and toyed with the opposition defence right from the first quarter. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost to South Korea in their semi-final match in a 5-6 thriller. Both India and Pakistan have faced each other once in the round-robin stage with the former coming out on top in a 3-1 win.

Where will the Pakistan vs India Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final match be played?

The Pakistan vs India Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final match will be played at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

When will the Pakistan vs India Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final match be played?

The Pakistan vs India Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final match will be held on Wednesday, December 22.

What time will the Pakistan vs India Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final match be played?

The Pakistan vs India Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final match will be played at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs India Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final match?

The Pakistan vs India Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final match will broadcasted live via Star Sports Network.

Where will the Pakistan vs India Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final match be live streamed?

The Pakistan vs India Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final match will be live streamed via Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)