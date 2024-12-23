The year 2024 has been a memorable year for Indian sports as many athletes showed their true caliber and brought accolades for the country. From India's magnificent win at the T20 World Cup to Manu Bhaker's historic double medal victory at the Paris Olympics, Indian sports reached new heights. Just like every year, the Indian government will be giving the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award to celebrate and honour the achievements of these athletes and some nominees of the same have been revealed.

India men's hockey team captain and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh has been recommended for India's highest sporting honour. Under Harmanpreet's captaincy, India clinched the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in men's hockey.

Para-athlete Praveen Kumar has also been nominated for the Khel Ratna award. Praveen won gold in the men's high jump T64 class with an Asian record at the Paris Paralympics.

In a shocking turn of events, India's shooter and double-medal winner Manu Bhaker's name is not in the list of the recommendations for the Khel Ratna.

As per a report by the Times of India, the officials of the sports ministry have stated that Bhaker did not apply for the award. However, the report quoted a source saying that Manu's family said that she had indeed sent in her application.

If an athlete does not register for the award, then the selection committee can take a suo moto cognizance, depending on the achievements of the sportsperson.

Earlier, India pacer Mohammed Shami also did not apply for the Arjuna Award but he was nominated at the request of the BCCI. For Shami, the National Sports Day awards committee took suo moto cognizance.

Apart from this, Congress MP Vijay Vasanth took to his official social media handle and urged the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya to felicitate former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin with the Khel Ratna Award.

India's celebrated off-spinner Ashwin revealed his decision to retire from international cricket moments after the Brisbane Test ended in a draw last week.