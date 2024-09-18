Hockey India has announced handsome prize money for the triumphant members of the India team that lifted a record-extending fifth Asian Champions Trophy (ACT). India cruised to the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, winning every single game, scoring 26 goals and conceding only five in seven games. Hockey India have announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh to every player, while Rs 1.5 lakh will be awarded to every support staff member. Following on from their Olympics 2024 bronze medal success, 2024 has proven to be a great year for Indian men's hockey.

After winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024, every player in the India squad were rewarded Rs 15 lakh, while support staff members were given Rs 7.5 lakh by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Some players, such as forwards Uttam Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal, were not part of the Olympics squad, and will receive the prize money for the first time.

India's road to victory

A goal by Jugraj Singh in the fourth quarter handed India a 1-0 victory over China in the Asian Champions Trophy final. Captain Harmanpreet Singh - India's top scorer with seven goals - was adjudged the 'Player of the Tournament'.

India have been faultless in the Asian Champions Trophy. The only Asian nation ranked in the top 10 of the FIH Outdoor Hockey World Rankings, India were the favourites heading into the tournament. However, the way they've dominated despite the increased expectations and pressure has been remarkable.

India slammed 21 goals during the group stages, including a grand 8-1 thumping of Malaysia and a win over arch-rivals Pakistan. They brushed aside Korea 4-1 in the semis, before winning the final over China as well.

Advertisement

After winning the inaugural ACT title in 2011, India have won it in 2016, 2018, 2023 and now in 2024. In fact, India have not reached the final in only two out of the eight ACT tournaments ever held.