Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday paid tribute to the "wizard of Indian Hockey" Major Dhyan Chand to mark his birth anniversary. The National Sports Day is observed to remember the man who gave a new identity to the sport. The Law Minister, who earlier held the sports portfolio, shared a video on Twitter in which he is seen paying a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand's statue. In his tweet, Rijiju wrote, "On National Sports Day and birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, I pay my humble tribute to legendary "the wizard of Indian Hockey." I also salute all the athletes who had played for India and brought laurels for our country."

Several leaders and sports personalities remembered the hockey legend.

M. Venkaiah Naidu, in a Twitter post, wrote, "My tributes to the "Hockey Wizard" Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary today. He was an exceptional Hockey player who enthralled his spectators with his magical performances. His sterling contribution to Hockey will always be remembered and serve as an inspiration to many."

Vice-President Naidu also urged the younger generation to "take up sports as it will enable them to be physically fit and mentally alert."

Amit Shah remembered Major Dhyan Chand for his immense contribution to Indian hockey.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur extended his warmest wishes to all the "sportspersons, coaches and those who have dedicated their lives to the sport."

The Union Minister added, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, let us pledge and aim to make India a sporting powerhouse."

I extend my heartiest wishes to all our sportspersons, coaches & those who have dedicated their life to sport, on the occasion of National Sports Day.



Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, who has always supported the sport, wrote, "Tributes to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and National Sports Day. The legendary player mesmerised millions with his inimitable skills and unparalleled patriotism. His golden legacy continues to inspire sportspersons from across the world."

Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PR Sreejesh marked the occasion with a heartwarming note.

A passion for a dream, a will to work hard,and a vision create champions

Hockey India, in its tweet, said, "On the occasion of the National Sports Day, we celebrate the beauty of sports and the magic of sportsmanship."

On the occasion of the #NationalSportsDay, we celebrate the beauty of sports and the magic of sportsmanship.



This #NationalSportsDay, we pay tribute to the ONE whose achievements are unparalleled and whose contribution to Hockey is nothing short of extraordinary.



To mark the day, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir wrote, "He was not just a name in sports, he became the sport itself."

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wished the fraternity on National Sports Day.

The RCB family wishes the entire sports fraternity a happy National Sports Day!



National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year.