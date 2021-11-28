India overwhelmed Poland by a margin of 8-2 to qualify for the quarter-finals in the ongoing men's Junior Hockey World Cup being staged in Bhubaneswar. Sanjay Kumar, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Sudeep Chirmako scored a brace each to guide the home team to a resounding win and set up an exciting clash against Belgium on December 1. Vice-captain Sanjay scored twice while Hundal also performed brilliantly to register two goals. For Poland, Wojciech Rutkowski and Robert Pawlak got into the scoresheet on an average day for the Polish hockey team.

