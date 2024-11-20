India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final, Live Streaming: India women's team will be squaring off against China in the final match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Wednesday in Rajgir, Bihar. It is the second meeting between the two teams as in their league stage match, India emerged victorious against China. The defending champions continued their unbeaten run and defeated Japan 2-0 on Tuesday to enter the final. On the other hand, China defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the first semifinal.

Malaysia will take on Japan in the third-fourth place match, while Korea finished fifth after beating Thailand 3-0 in the fifth-sixth place classification match.

When will the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Hockey match be played?

The India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Hockey match will be played on Wednesday, November 20.

Where will the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Hockey match be played?

The India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Hockey match will be played in Rajgir, Bihar.

What time will the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Hockey match start?

The India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Hockey match will start at 4:45 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Hockey match?

The India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Hockey match will be telecast on Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Hockey match?

The India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Hockey match will be streamed live on Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)