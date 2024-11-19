India vs Japan Live Streaming Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Hockey Live Telecast: India look to continue their unbeaten run as they take on Japan in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal clash on Thursday. India entered the semifinals as favourites after winning all of their group stage match. India and Japan faced each other in the final group stage match as well and the hosts emerged victorious 3-0. Till now, India have registered five wins in this year's competition.

When will the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Hockey match be played?

The India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Hockey match will be played on Tuesday, November 19.

Where will the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Hockey match be played?

The India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Hockey match will be played in Rajgir, Bihar.

What time will the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Hockey match start?

The India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Hockey match will start at 4:45 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Hockey match?

The India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Hockey match will be telecast on Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Hockey match?

The India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Hockey match will be streamed live on Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)