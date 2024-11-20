India vs China Hockey Final LIVE Updates: India face China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final in Rajgir, Bihar hoping to clinch their first title under head coach Harendra Singh. The Salima Tete-led India eased through to the summit clash after beating Japan 2-0 in the semi-finals. India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all six of their games, including a 3-0 rout of China, who they now face in the final at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Japan to finish 3rd! As we build up tp tje final, Japan are leading Malaysia 3-1 in the third place match. They are pretty much in control with only a few minutes left in the 4th quarter.

IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Hello! India face China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy. The hosts have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all six of their games, including a 3-0 rout of China.