India vs China Final Live Score, Womens Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Unbeaten India Eye Silverware, Take On China In Final
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India face China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar.
India vs China Final Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024© Hockey India
India vs China Hockey Final LIVE Updates: India face China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final in Rajgir, Bihar hoping to clinch their first title under head coach Harendra Singh. The Salima Tete-led India eased through to the summit clash after beating Japan 2-0 in the semi-finals. India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all six of their games, including a 3-0 rout of China, who they now face in the final at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs China Final Women's Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 From Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar
