India vs Malaysia Live Updates, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: India take on Malaysia in the final match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Saturday. The Harmanpreet-led side routed Japan 5-0 in the second semi-final to set up the summit clash with Malaysia on Friday. The latter team had defeated South Korea 6-2 in the first semi-final. It is interesting to note that India are unbeaten in the ongoing tournament as they won four of the five matches played in the league stage.

Here are the Live Score and Updates of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey final between India and Malaysia:

Just in case you failed to catch the highlights of the India vs Japan semi-final game, here is a glimpse for you. India scored five goals in the match, watch them here: #MenInBlue ran the show last night. Let's do the same today. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/G3RUgvAWhI — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 12, 2023

August 12 2023 19:07 (IST) India vs Malaysia Final Live: Malaysia's road to final - Malaysia, the ninth-ranked side, finished second on the points table, with their loss to India being the only low point. In the semis, they thrashed defending champions South Korea by 6-2 to make it to their first-ever final. That means the side is chasing maiden title. Share Link

August 12 2023 19:02 (IST) India vs Malaysia Final Live: India's road to final - India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, finishing at the top of the table. They secured wins against China, Malaysia, South Korea and arch-rivals Pakistan while drawing one against Japan. In the semi-finals, they defeated Japan 5-0 to make it to the summit clash. Share Link

August 12 2023 18:55 (IST) India vs Malaysia Final Live: India eye history! Team India will be eyeing history when they take on Malaysia in the final of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday, hoping to become the most successful team in the tournament's history with four titles after beating their opponents in Chennai. Currently, both India are Pakistan are tied at three titles each. Share Link

August 12 2023 18:39 (IST) Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of 2023 Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match. India take on Malaysia in the summit clash at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. Stay connected for live updates.