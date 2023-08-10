India certainly found answers for their penalty conversion troubles by scoring as many as three goals through the method in their Asian Champions Trophy match against Pakistan on Wednesday. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals while Jugrag Singh also hit one as India beautifully took advantage of their penalty corners against the Asian rivals at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai. A field goal from Akashdeep Singh in the final quarter helped India beat Pakistan comprehensively by a 4-0 margin in their final round-robin league match.

Harmanpreet's first goal came in the 15th minute of the game. It was a superb drag flick from the Indian skipper and the Pakistan goalkeeper had no chance to stop it.

Harmanpreet scored his second goal in the 23rd minute before Jugraj (36th) netted from another set piece. India's final goal came from the stick of Akashdeep from a field play in the 55th minute.

The result meant India topped the standings with 13 points from four wins and one draw.

It was heartbreak for Pakistan as they crashed out of the tournament on goal difference despite finishing on equal five points with Korea and Japan.

Pakistan needed at least a draw or a one-goal defeat to make it to the semifinals.

India will play Japan in the semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia will locks horns against Korea.

Before the start of the contest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin greeted the players from both the nations, while Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin too graced the occasion with his presence.

(With PTI Inputs)

