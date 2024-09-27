India remains a cricket-loving nation where getting recognition for athletes from other sports remains tough. Though sports like hockey, badminton, athletics, etc. have gained prominence over the last few years, the non-cricketing sportspersons still remain unknown, barring a handful of popular names. Sharing a disappointing incident narrating India's current sporting scenario, India's hockey midfielder Hardik Singh revealed how a few of his teammates once found fans showing more interest in clicking selfies with social media personality Dolly Chaiwala while failing to even recognise them.

The Indian hockey team has done very well in the sport on the international level in recent times. They won back-to-back bronze medals in the Olympic Games - first in Tokyo then in Paris. In the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy, they won the gold medal, beating China in the final. Let, fame and recognition seem to be missing from their lives.

"I saw it with my own eyes, at the airport. Harmanpreet (Singh), I, Mandeep (Singh); there were 5-6 of us. Dolly chaiwala was also there. People were getting themselves clicked with him and did not recognize us. We started looking at each other (feeling awkward)," said the 26-year-old Hardik on a podcast.

"Harmanpreet has scored more than 150 goals, Mandeep has more than 100 field goals," he asserted, painting a disappointing picture of the country's obsession with internet stars.

Dolly chaiwala shot to fame, thanks to his unique way of making tea. Soon he became a social media sensation, and has even gone on to serve tea to Bill Gates. But, despite winning back-to-back medals at the grandest of stages - the Olympic Games - India's hockey stars are struggling to get the recognition they deserve.

"For an athlete, fame and money is one thing. But when people are watching you and appreciating you, there is no bigger satisfaction than that for an athlete," said Hardik, feeling proud about his 142 international caps so far.