The Indian men's hockey team made a brilliant comeback to down Spain 2-0 in a return leg match of the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. India lost to Spain 1-3 in the first match of the leg on Saturday despite taking the lead through Sukhjeet Singh's goal. On Sunday, however, it was a completely different looking Indian side as it dominated for most part of the match and scored two field goals through Mandeep Singh (32nd minute) and Dilpreet Singh (39th) to pocket full three points. India will next play Germany on Tuesday.

It was India who enjoyed the better share of ball possession and created more chances in the first two quarters but failed to capitalise those into goals.

India had the first chance in the fifth minute when Mandeep got a golden opportunity inside the circle, but the Spanish keeper Rafael Rivilla made a solid save to deny the Indian striker.

Seconds from the end of the first quarter, India earned back-to-back penalty corners, but Jugraj Singh faltered.

India custodian Krishan Bahadur Pathak made a fine save to deny Spain their first shot on goal in the 14th minute.

India dominated possession and pressed hard in the first two quarters, but failed to breach a resolute Spanish defence as both the teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half.

Two minutes after the change of ends, India secured another penalty corner but Spanish goalkeeper Revilla made double save to deny Jugraj.

But from the resultant free hit, Mandeep neatly deflected in Dilpreet's pass from close range to hand India the lead.

Seven minutes later, Dilpreet scored his 32nd goal for India with a brilliant deflection after being set up by Mandeep and Gurjant Singh.

In the 43rd minute, Spain earned a penalty corner but their dragflicker Pepe Cunill missed the target.

India also got a penalty corner soon but Jugraj misfired again.

Trailing by two goals, Spain pressed on the accelerator, earning a couple of penalty corners in the final quarter but the Indian defence stood tall in the absence of skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who was rested for the game.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's hockey team fought back twice before going down 1-2 in shoot-out against England after both the teams finished 2-2 in regulation time.

Paige Gillot (40th minute) and Tessa Howard (56th) scored from two penalty corners for England in the regulation timer, while India's goals came from Navneet Kaur (53rd) and Rutuja Dadoso Pisal (57th). Kaur scored off a penalty stroke while Rutuja struck a field goal.

In the shoot-out, only Navneet scored for India while the likes of skipper Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo and Lalremsiami faltered.

For England, Lily Walker and skipper Sophie Hamilton were on target in the shoot-out.

The win gave England a bonus point. India had earlier defeated England 3-2 in the first leg here on Saturday.

The Indian women will next play Spain on Tuesday.

England started on an aggressive note, dominating the early exchanges. They enjoyed the ball possession in the first quarter and secured the first penalty corner of the match in the ninth minute but failed to get past experienced Savita Punia in front of Indian goal.

England continued their domination and secured the second penalty corner in the 11th minute but once again failed to breach the Indian defence.

Kaur was by far the best player for India upfront, creating chances for her side with quick incisive runs.

Kaur secured India's first penalty corner in the 16th minute, which resulted in another set piece but England goalkeeper denied Manisha Chauhan from the second attempt.

In the 21st minute, Kaur was once again denied by the English keeper from close range.

A minute later, India earned another penalty corner, but Deepika's flick went wide as both the teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half.

After the change of ends, England had the first chance in the form of another penalty corner in the 38th minute and another two minutes later, which eventually broke the deadlock.

Gillot neatly deflected in a perfect slap shot from skipper Sophie Hamilton to hand England the 1-0 lead.

In the 53rd minute, India secured a penalty stroke for a stick tackle, and Kaur made no mistake from the spot.

Three minutes later, India goalkeeper Savita made a brilliant saved with her extended left leg from a set piece.

But minutes later, England secured another penalty corner and Howard deflected in Hamilton's slap hit.

Soon after the goal, India withdrew goalkeeper Savita for an extra field player and Rutuja scored a brilliant debut goal from Sunelita's pass to draw parity.

Seconds from the final hooter, England secured another penalty corner but India defended stoutly to take the match into the shoot-out.

