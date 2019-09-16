 
Six Indian Gymnasts Selected For Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Updated: 16 September 2019 22:47 IST

The selection trials were held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and the performances were evaluated by qualified judges from the national and international level.

Ashish Kumar is part of the six-member Indian contingent. © PTI

A total of six gymnasts were selected on Monday to represent India at the upcoming 49th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, slated to be held at Stuttgart, Germany, from October 4. The selection committee, which shortlisted the candidates out of 30 male and female gymnasts, comprised officials from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI).

While the male gymnasts features Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh and Aditya Singh Rana, Praniti Nayak, Praniti Das and Aruna Budda Reddy are the three females who made the cut.

Manoj Rana and Meenara Begum have been appointed to coach the male and female gymnasts, respectively.

