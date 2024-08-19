The Paris Olympics 2024 opened our eyes to several athletes, who earned their breakthrough moment during the two-week long event. One such athlete was Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin, who won silver in the balance beam gymnastics event at Paris 2024. The 18-year-old shot to fame with a heartwarming moment for her being captured on the Olympic podium, as she tried to bite her medal. Now, fans and supporters across the internet have been given a glimpse into her life back home, as she helps her parents in a restaurant.

Zhou Yaqin came second in the balance beam event at Paris 2024, between two Italian gymnasts, Alice D'Amato and Manila Esposito. Two Italians were biting their medal while posing for photos after the event, much to the amusement of Zhou, who tried to do so herself. It created a wholesome moment, that went viral across social media.

Watch: Zhou Yaqin serves food in family restaurant

That cute Chinese gymnast, Zhou Yaqin, who learned the Olympic custom to bite medals after winning a silver one, returned home to work at the restaurant of her parents.



For marketing she serves food now in her Olympic uniform in the "Fat Brother", Local Cuisine Restaurant... pic.twitter.com/RJ63RceWWT — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 16, 2024

Now, in the aftermath of the Olympics, Zhou Yaqin has gone viral once again. This time, however, Zhou can be seen helping out her family serving food at a local restaurant in her native city of Hengyang, in the Hunan province of China.

Who is Zhou Yaqin?

Even at the age of just 18, Zhou Yaqin already boasts a remarkable medal tally in her gymnastics career. Having begun gymnastics when she was only three years old, Zhou specialises in the balance beam category.

In 2020, Zhou won an individual gold in balance beam in the Chinese Championships. In senior level, Zhou has won gold in the National Games of China and the World Championships, before her first Olympic medal in Paris.

In Paris 2024, Zhou qualified ahead of legendary gymnast Simone Biles, and then won silver with a total score of 14.100, slightly less than gold medalist D'Amato's 14.366. Zhou beat Biles again in the final, as the latter finished outside the podium in fifth.

