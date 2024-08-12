The Paris Olympics 2024 not only saw some stunning performances, but it was also the stage of several conflicts and controversies. Some of them saw a change in the result, some saw medals being stripped, some saw athletes being sent home, and some raged on as debates on social and world media. From Vinesh Phogat to Imane Khelif, we take a look at the big controversies at the Summer Games, as the Paris Olympics 2024 draws to a close

Gender row surrounding Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting both clinched gold in their respective categories, but not before widespread controversy. With both athletes containing XY chromosomes in their bodies, accusations of them being "male" were rife all across social media. Khelif and Lin had both been disqualified from the 2023 Boxing World Championships, but the IOC had allowed them to compete.

Despite both being born biologically female, Khelif and Lin faced a barrage of incorrect accusations and vitriol, before responding back with gold medals each.

Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

An event that will shake the Indian sporting culture for quite some time, Vinesh Phogat's incredible journey to the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling final was halted as she was disqualified ahead of the final due to being 100 grams overweight. Having been under the weight limit on the first day - when she won her three bouts - she was stripped of her medal and not allowed to play the final.

Vinesh's case rages on at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), where a verdict on whether she will receive a silver medal will be given shortly.

Cocaine controversy for Tom Craig

Australian field hockey player Tom Craig was arrested for attempting to buy cocaine in Paris, along with a 17-year-old seller. However, he was let off with a slap on the wrist; just a warning, with no formal charges against him.

Although Craig apologised for the incident, he was removed from the remaining hockey proceedings by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) and barred from participating in any further activity in Paris 2024.

Jordan Chiles loses bronze after CAS intervention

American gymnast Jordan Chiles' coach Cecile Landi had submitted an enquiry to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to add 0.1 points to Chiles' score. This enquiry was initially accepted, promoting Chiles from fifth to a bronze-winning third position.

However, intervention by the CAS led to a decision that Landi's enquiry was 64 seconds beyond the permitted time, and therefore, stripped her of the medal.

Swimmer Luana Alonso's 'Expulsion'

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso had been reportedly asked to leave their camp due to 'inappropriate' behaviour. However, Alonso later denied the reports, stating that she had not been removed. The swimmer - who failed to make the semi-final of the women's 100m butterfly event - made further headlines by stating that she had received a 'DM' from Brazilian footballer Neymar.