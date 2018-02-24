Aruna Budda Reddy Wins Bronze At 2018 Gymnastics World Cup

Aruna finished third with a average score of 13.699 after her two attempts.

Aruna finished third with a average score of 13.699 after her two attempts. © Twitter

India's Aruna Budda Reddy on Saturday won a bronze medal in women's vaults at the 2018 World Gymnastics in Melbourne. She finished third with a average score of 13.699 after her two attempts. Slovania's Tjasa Kysslef won the gold medal with a score of 13.800, while Australia's Emily Whitehead took home the silver with a score 13.699 in the finals. Another Indian fray, Pranati Nayak managed a sixth place finish with an aggregate score of 13.416 after two attempts.

In the finals, Aruna started solidly, choosing a difficulty level of 4.600 in which she scored 9.066 on execution-- giving her a total of 13.666. In her second attempt, the Indian gymnast chose a higher difficulty (4.800) but could only manage an execution score of 8.833, which gave her a total of 13.633.

After the two attempts, the aggregate of her two attempts were taken, giving her a final score of 13.649.

In the qualification stage, Aruna was second after registering a score of 13.566 to reach the finals while Pranati was fourth with an average score of 13.483 after her two attempts.

Ashish Kumar had given India its first-ever gymnastics medal when he won a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

After that, it was Dipa Karmakar who won a bronze medal in women's vault at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She was the the first ever female Indian gymnast to do so.