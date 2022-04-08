Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel finds himself facing a potential punishment after taking a moped for a spin around the Australian Grand Prix track following 'Free Practice 1' on Friday. Vettel, who had missed the opening two races of the F1 2022 season due to Covid, had a nightmare return to the track on Friday after his Aston Martin broke down in the firt practice session at Albert Park. After getting out of his car, the 34-year-old German was then seen casually riding a mope around the Australian GP track, smiling and waving to fans, after the other cars had returned to the pits.

"This is the most iconic end to a practice session we can remember," Formula One's official Twitter account posted with a video of Vettel's moped ride to go along with it.

But governing body the FIA took a dim view and ordered him to report to the stewards for "unauthorised use of a scooter on the track", which could reportedly result in a fine.

Vettel then failed to appear for the second practice, with his team tweeting that his "car will not be ready to run", in a fresh setback for the three-time Melbourne champion.

"It was a shame to have to finish FP1 earlier than we would have liked -– and then not be able to take part in FP2 -- because today was an important day for me in terms of getting back up to speed with the car and learning a new layout," he said.

"The positives are that I felt I was able to get comfortable quite quickly and that we had a good balance in the car, too.

"It is a shame, however, not to have completed more laps, but it was a power unit issue and that meant we had to replace it."

The car is expected to be fine for Saturday's third practice and qualifying, he added.

