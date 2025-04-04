George Russell has "stepped up" for Mercedes and grown into a leadership role since Lewis Hamilton left for Ferrari, the team's engineering director said Friday. Russell is now the German team's senior driver after seven-time world champion Hamilton departed at the end of last season and was replaced by 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli. Russell has responded with two third-placed finishes to start the season and Andrew Shovlin said the 27-year-old Briton was embracing his role as Antonelli's mentor. "George is trying to give him the benefit of his experience," Shovlin said at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

"George has stepped up into that role being the team's most experienced driver now.

"We always knew he was quick. In his own approach he has brought a confidence and a calmness this year that's working very well for us."

Antonelli has made a strong start to his F1 career, finishing fourth in Australia and sixth in China.

"It's really pleasing to see how the two of them are working together and how George has stepped up into that role," said Shovlin.

Russell is out of contract at the end of the season and Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes.

Russell said he had "no stress whatsoever" about speaking to team principal Toto Wolff about a new deal.

"When it comes to contract discussions, with us in the past with Toto it's taken no more than 24 hours to have the conversation and then it goes to the lawyers and we get something in place," he said.

"There is no rush from my side, there's no concerns, no pressure."

Wolff has praised Russell's performances this season, giving his driver "10 out of 10" for his podium finish in China.

Russell said he did not need a public vote of confidence to feel valued by his team.

"Most important is what is happening internally rather than what is shown to the world and I know that I've got everybody's support," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)