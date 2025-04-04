British-Thai driver Alex Albon says that Thailand is taking its bid to host a Formula One race "very seriously" after meeting the prime minister and seeing the plans for himself. Thailand is among a number of countries eager to host the sport for the first time, with a race around the streets of the capital Bangkok mooted. F1 chief Stefano Domenicali met Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra last month and Albon paid her a visit before this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix. "We're trying to help get the Thai GP under way and seeing how we can help," Albon, who races for Williams and is Thailand's only F1 driver, told reporters on Thursday at Suzuka.

Albon added: "It's moving along, obviously nothing's finalised but it's really good to see the commitment from Thailand.

"They're taking it very seriously and I think as a product, they have a very strong product."

Most of Formula One's 24-race schedule is confirmed for several years but gaps are set to open up and Domenicali has suggested that Thailand could be a contender to join the circuit.

The London-born Albon declined to give any more details about what a race in Thailand would look like, but was impressed by what he saw.

"I've seen a generic look at what they're trying to do with it, and it looks good," he said.

Formula One currently stages one race in Southeast Asia, in Singapore, which is regarded as the toughest race of the season because of the intense heat and humidity.

