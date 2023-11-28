Sunday was a memorable day for Formula 1 star Max Verstappen, who registered a thumping win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This was Verstappen's record-increasing 19th win of the year for Red Bull. The three-time world champion came home 17.993 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc whose bold drive was not enough for the Italian team to claim the runners-up place in the constructors' championship. Apart from this thrilling race, another thing which grabbed everyone's attention was the presence of India cricket team batter Shreyas Iyer.

After witnessing Verstappen's magnificent win, the right-handed batter clicked some pictures with the three-time world champion and also gifted him his Indian team jersey.

Shreyas Iyer gifted his Indian team Jersey to Max Verstappen. pic.twitter.com/fh0qUrqEBP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 26, 2023

Talking about the Iyer, the middle-order batter had a memorable campaign at the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

In 11 matches, he scored 530 runs which include two centuries and three fifties. He also smashed 24 sixes, which was the third third highest in the entire tournament.

Coming back to Verstappen, he became the first driver to complete a season having led more than 1,000 laps - 1,003 of the 1,325 available - to deliver a percentage rate of 75.70 per cent, a feat that surpassed the 60-year-record of two-time champion Jim Clark, who led 506 of 708 laps at a rate of 71.47 in 1963.

"It's been an incredible season," he said. "It was a bit emotional on the in-lap, the last time sitting in the car which has, of course, given me such a lot. And I am very proud to win here in the last race and I have to say a big thank you to everyone at Red Bull. It's been an incredible year -- it will be hard to do something similar again.

"We know that, of course. You always want to do better but sometimes doing better is not only race wins and potentially winning the championship. We will see! We're working hard for next year to have again a very competitive car."

(With AFP Inputs)