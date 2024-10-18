As tensions in the 2024 Formula 1 championship heat up, McLaren's Lando Norris has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Red Bull's ride-height device, which has come under scrutiny ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin. Norris suggested the device could have offered Red Bull a slight competitive edge, though he stopped short of claiming it significantly altered the title race, where he trails Max Verstappen by 52 points.

Red Bull confirmed on Thursday that they had agreed with the FIA to make changes to their RB20 following concerns raised by rival teams. The device, located near the front of the car's floor, was suspected of potentially allowing Red Bull to alter the car's ride height, which would be in breach of regulations during restricted 'parc ferme' conditions. While Red Bull acknowledged the existence of the part, they insisted it was not accessible when the car was fully assembled.

Norris, speaking ahead of the Austin race, admitted the controversy could shift the balance slightly in their championship battle but downplayed its overall significance. “If it has been helping them, maybe it will shift in our direction,” he said. “But they wouldn't have gotten several pole positions or wins just because of that device."

Norris praised the FIA's investigation, saying, "It's good the FIA is stepping in. There's a difference between pushing the boundaries and breaking the rules, and we as McLaren have made sure to innovate within the space allowed."

"But, when you talk about things like that, they won't have got several pole positions or wins because of that device.

"I don't think it will change anything in the scheme of things. Maybe at certain qualifying sessions, when it has been split by hundredths or thousandths, you might say, 'OK, maybe this has helped in this direction or that direction.'”

Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez echoed Red Bull's stance that the device had not been used to gain a performance advantage. Verstappen explained that the tool, though present, was inaccessible once the car was fully assembled and, therefore, did not impact race performance. "For us, it was just an easier tool to adjust things when the parts were off the car," Verstappen clarified. "Once the car is fully built, you can't touch it."

Advertisement

Despite the controversy, Norris remained confident about McLaren's chances in Austin, especially after his dominant victory in Singapore, where he won by more than 20 seconds. "Probably more (confident)," the Brit said. "If you look at where we were last year here, relative with the car we had compared to Singapore, I think this was a better weekend for us. We led the first half of the race. It was a good weekend. Some things have changed on this track with new surfaces, so there are always questions to answer.

"With how we performed last year in the last three, four, five races, we are confident we can be towards the top.”

Verstappen, however, tempered expectations for Red Bull's potential upgrades heading into the race. Reflecting on the gap in performance seen in Singapore, he noted, "I don't expect the upgrades to completely swing the pecking order. We've had limitations with the car this year, and while we're working on it, it won't suddenly make us the dominant team."

--IANS

hs/ab

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)