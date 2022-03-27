Red Bull's Sergio Perez will eye just his third Formula 1 Grand Prix win when he starts on pole position during the Saudi Arabian GP at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday. Perez, who has won just two GP's during his career -- Bahrain GP 2020 and Azerbaijan GP 2021 -- finished ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr, who finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively, during the qualifying on Saturday. Leclerc will join Perez in the front row, while Sainz will be joined by the other Red Bull driver and reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen. Red Bull will now be hoping for better luck in Jeddah after both Perez and Verstappen had failed to finish the race in Bahrain last week.

Where will the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix be held?

The Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

When will the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix be held?

The Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin on Sunday, March 27.

What time will the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix begin?

The Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The live streaming of Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)