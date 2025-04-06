Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen will start the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix on pole, ahead of the two McLarens, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Charles Leclerc, 4th, outqualified his Ferrari teammate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who starts from the fourth row alongside Racing Bulls' French rookie Isack Hadjar. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz was demoted three places for impeding Lewis Hamilton during qualifying, meaning he will now start from the 15th place. Yuki Tsunoda, on the other hand, will start his first home race in a Red Bull just ahead of Sainz in 14th.

April 06 2025 10:05 (IST) Japanese GP Live: What to expect? Max Verstappen might have the pole in Suzuka, but he'll have his task cut out with two relatively-faster Mclarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri breathing down his neck. While Norris won the season-opening race in Australia, Piastri dominated his teammate in a McLaren 1-2 in China last month.

April 06 2025 09:57 (IST) Japanese GP Live: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix. Suzuka is all set for a corker of a race. Stay tuned for all the action, as it happens. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix. Suzuka is all set for a corker of a race. Stay tuned for all the action, as it happens. Copy Link