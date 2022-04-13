Mercedes may have started off behind Ferrari in this year's Formula One season, but it hasn't stopped their star driver Lewis Hamilton from having some fun with teammate George Russell. Hamilton on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a picture with Russell, where both are seen with huge surf boards. Of course, it's no surprise given that they just completed the Australian Grand Prix. And that's not where it ends. Hamilton has more adventures with his teammate. "Next up: getting @GeorgeRussell63 to skydive," he captioned the picture.

In the Australian Grand Prix last Sunday, Russell got his first podium for Mercedes as he finished third behind race winner Charles Leclerc and Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez. Hamilton finished just behind him at fourth.

Ferrari's Leclerc leads the driver's standings, having won two races so far. He has 71 points, while Russell is well behind him in secomd place with 37 points.

Hamilton, with 28 points, is in 5th place, behind Carlos Sainz and Perez.

Hamilton has made one podium appearance so far, finishing third in the opening race of the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mercedes, with 65 points, are well behind Ferrari (104 points) in the constructor standings.

The next race on the calendar is the Italian Grand Prix on April 24.