Football presenter Joe Morrison took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a funny video where a young kid can be seen hilariously missing a 'free-kick' which leaves everyone around him in splits. In the 12-second video, a young kid can be seen running in from a fair distance to kick the ball but he eventually fails to connect. "The moral of this story: it's not about the length of your run up!! Enjoy your day everyone," Joe Morrison captioned the video on Twitter with two laughing emojis.

The moral of this story: it's not about the length of your run up!! Enjoy your day everyone pic.twitter.com/hnZVnHZhDt — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) June 17, 2020

Football, much like other sports, across the globe took a major hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Championships and Copa America have been postponed to 2021 but the game is gradually making a comeback in various parts of the world.

The Bundesliga was the first top European league to resume, with matches being played behind closed doors.

Last week, the football action returned in Spain with the resumption of La Liga.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid registered easy wins to strengthen their position at the top of the table. Barcelona are five points clear at the top.

Premier League action is also set to resume on Wednesday after a three-month coronavirus-enforced absence.

The English top flight follows Germany's Bundesliga and La Liga in Spain in rebooting their seasons after the coronavirus lockdown, aiming to cram 92 games into six weeks of breathless action.

Aston Villa kick off against Sheffield United, to be followed later on Wednesday by Manchester City v Arsenal.

Like other leagues, Premier League matches will also be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the deadly coronavirus.