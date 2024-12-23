Paris Saint-Germain began their defence of the French Cup by edging out Ligue 1 rivals Lens on penalties in the last 64 on Sunday, with goalkeeper Matvey Safonov their hero in the shootout. Starting in the absence of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was recovering from a facial injury suffered against Monaco in midweek, Russian Safonov saved penalties from both M'Bala Nzola and Andy Diouf as PSG won the shootout 4-3 following a 1-1 draw. Earlier, Abdukodir Khusanov had given Lens the lead in the second half in the far north of France, only for Goncalo Ramos to quickly equalise for PSG.

The Ligue 1 leaders beat Lyon in last season's final to win the French Cup for a record-extending 15th time.

Fifth-tier minnows Espaly from south-central France will now face PSG in the next round in mid-January, in what is a dream tie for the lower-league side.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Marseille cruised to a 4-0 win away at Saint-Etienne in another all top-flight tie.

Saint-Etienne had Ibrahim Sissoko sent off before the midway point in the first half, and Marseille took full advantage as Mason Greenwood fired them ahead moments later with his 11th goal of the season.

Adrien Rabiot made it 2-0 before the break and both Luis Henrique and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found the net in the second half.

Marseille will be at home to Lille in a heavyweight tie in the last 32.

Monaco were 4-1 winners way at minnows Union Saint-Jean in Toulouse, and will next go to Reims, who also won away at lower-league opposition on Sunday.

Rennes triumphed 4-1 at fallen giants Bordeaux, while Angers also advanced, with Auxerre the only Ligue 1 club to be eliminated on Sunday as they lost 1-0 at home to Dunkerque of Ligue 2.

Auxerre went the way of Le Havre and Montpellier, who were both knocked out on Saturday.

