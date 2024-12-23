Liverpool swept four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah's masterclass inspired a memorable 6-3 rout of Tottenham, while Manchester United crashed to a humiliating 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth on Sunday. Salah delivered a sublime performance featuring two goals and a pair of assists as Arne Slot's side ran riot in north London. The 32-year-old is now Liverpool's fourth top scorer ever with 229 goals. Salah's brace took him past Billy Liddell, with only Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285) and Gordon Hodgson (241) ahead of him.

The rampant Reds have won 21 of their 25 matches in all competitions under Slot and have a game in hand on Chelsea to strengthen their lead in the title race.

This was a remarkable display of Liverpool's firepower as Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister scored to put them in command.

Dominik Szoboszlai grabbed Liverpool's third and Egypt star Salah took over after the break before Diaz netted again.

"For 60 minutes we did everything we had to do, we were comfortable and good with the ball. The main thing is we worked very hard," Slot said.

"But you have to be on top of your game for the whole game and we didn't do that."

Punished for Ange Postecoglou's insistence on sticking to his high defensive line, it was the first time since 1997 that Tottenham had conceded six goals in a home league game.

James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke scored for Tottenham, but an eighth league defeat this season leaves them languishing in 11th place as the pressure mounts on Postecoglou.

"If you want to discount the fact we're missing a goalkeeper, two centre-backs and a left-back and that hasn't coincided with how we're doing... I don't know what to say anymore," Postecoglou said of his critics.

United boss Ruben Amorim, who once again left Marcus Rashford out of his squad, is set for a miserable Christmas following the worst result of his brief reign.

Languishing in 13th place, United have suffered four defeats in nine matches in all competitions since Amorim arrived from Sporting Lisbon in November to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag.

United's second successive loss after their League Cup exit at Tottenham on Thursday underlined Amorim's belief that their road back to the top will be long and arduous.

Man Utd 'suffer'

United, who have conceded first in their last six games, were booed off at half-time, while the final whistle was greeted by more jeers from the few fans who stayed until the bitter end.

"This game was hard on us. We suffered again on set-pieces and we were a bit nervous. I felt it in the stadium," Amorim said.

"We have to suffer again but we will try to win."

Amorim's decision to play without Rashford for the third consecutive game will face fresh scrutiny after United's wretched performance.

Again, United were exposed at set-pieces in the 29th minute when Bournemouth's teenage defender Dean Huijsen punished poor marking at a free-kick to glance a header past goalkeeper Andre Onana.

There was even worse to come for Amorim in the second half as Justin Kluivert doubled fifth-placed Bournemouth's advantage with a 61st minute penalty following Noussair Mazraoui's foul on the forward.

Antoine Semenyo compounded United's misery two minutes later with a cool finish from Dango Ouattara's pass.

With Liverpool playing in Sunday's late game, second-placed Chelsea would have gone top, for at least a few hours, if they had won at Everton.

But Enzo Maresca's side had to settle for a goalless stalemate that ended their five-match winning run in the league.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira enjoyed a dream debut as his side won 3-0 at relegation rivals Leicester.

Replacing the sacked Gary O'Neil, Pereira made an immediate impact after leaving his role at Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab thanks to goals from Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes and Matheus Cunha.

Third-bottom Wolves are within two points of fourth-bottom Leicester.

Bottom-of-the-table Southampton held on for a 0-0 draw at Fulham as new manager Ivan Juric watched from the stands before officially taking charge.

