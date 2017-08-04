Watch Neymar's Tribute Video On Instagram After Record Deal With Paris Saint-Germain

Brazilian superstar Neymar finally put an end to all the rumours and speculations as he confirmed the record 222 million Euro deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar's world record move was completed on Thursday, earning him an estimated 30 million euros ($35.5 million) a year. The deal was signed just hours after the 25-year-old paid off his 222 million euro ($264 million) buyout clause to Barcelona. The Brazilian forward took to social media to share an emotional video bidding goodbye to his club Barcelona. "The life of an athlete is made by challenges. Some are given to us, others are fruits of our own decisions to keep the light that illuminates our career, which is intense, but short," was how he started the message.

The 25-year-old read out a message from his phone as he took his fans through an emotional journey, "Barcelona was much more than a challenge, it was the dream of a child, who played with those stars through the video game. I arrived in Catalonia when I was 21, filled with challenges."

"I can still remember my first days in the Club, sharing the changing room with idols like Messi, Valdes, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Pique, Busquets and many others. Waiting my turn to play in a club that's 'more than a club'. Barcelona is a nation that represents Catalonia! I had the honour of playing with the best athlete I have ever seen in my life and I am sure I will never see another one like him while I'm alive. Leo Messi became my friend in and out of the pitch. It was an honour to play with you," he said in Portuguese, a translation of which was published by the Daily Mail.

"I made a trio with Messi and Suarez that made history, conquered everything an athlete can conquer, lived unforgettable moments, lived in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and Catalonia," he added.

He thanked Barcelona and admits he went against his father to join PSG.

"An athlete (me) needs challenges. And for the second time in my life I will contradict my father. Papa, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is made and I ask you to support me as you always do," Neymar said.

"I have accepted the proposal of PSG to try new achievements and help the Club to win the titles that their crowd wants. They showed me a daring career plan and I feel ready to take on this challenge. I thank the wonderful Blaugrana crowd and all that I have learned from the athletes with whom I had the chance to share the dressing room," the 25-year-old added.

"Now I feel in my heart that it's time to leave. PSG will be my home for the next years and I will work hard to honour all of the trust placed in my football. I'm counting on the support of all of you who have been with me since 2009. Fans, friends, professionals who are with me and my family, who suffered a lot with some problems that took place during that period in my career. Today you deserve peace," he said.

"It's a very hard decision, but I made it with the maturity I accumulated throughout those 25 years. Barcelona, thank you for everything. PSG, I am coming!! May God bless and protect us!," he concluded.