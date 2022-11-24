Manchester United announced late Tuesday they were considering "all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company". The club is owned by the Glazer family. Analysts have said the Glazer family could make around £5 billion ($6 billion) from the sale of a club it spent £790 million to buy, largely with debt, in 2005.

The news came almost immediately after the club reached a mutual agreement with star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, which meant the Portuguese superstar's troubled second spell at the club came to an immediate end. This happened in the aftermath of Ronaldo's explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, in which he had criticised the owners, the club and coach Erik Ten Hag.

United last won the Premier League in the 2012-13 season and have since struggled to reach the heights it had under the stewardship of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The owners have been criticised by the fans over the way the club has been run.

Now, just days after reports surfaced that the Glazer family is looking to sell the club, a SkySports journalist confronted one of the owners, Avram Glazer about the issue as well as Cristiano Ronaldo's exit.

Watch: Avram Glazer confronted by journalist over proposed sale of Manchester United

Glazer wished Ronaldo for his future and thanked him for his contributions to the club but gave no direct answers to the journalists' sharp questions.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA President's Message Got Lost In Translation: Tracey Holmes, ABC Broadcaster