The confirmation of Cristiano Ronaldo's big-money move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr has grabbed everyone's attention. If the reports are to be believed then Ronaldo has struck a deal of more than 200 million euros, and is slated to play for Al Nassr until June 2025. Ever-since this news broke out, the Saudi Arabian club has seen a massive increase in its followers on Instagram and Twitter. However, this madness does not seem to end anytime soon as a very stunning and heartfelt moment was captured during Al Nassr's Saudi Arabian league match on Saturday.

Al Nassr went up against Al-Khaleej on Saturday and registered a 1-0 victory. Apart from the joy for the win, the Al-Nassr fans also expressed their happiness over Ronaldo's arrival to their side. They were seen chanting "Ronaldo, Siuuuu" in the stadium.

Ronaldo, who is yet to play his first match for the club, is already ruling many hearts as he has been receiving such a warm response from the Al-Nassr fans.

Guess how Alnassr fans Welcome Cristiano Ronaldo !!?



" Siiiiii "#CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/oFrf0nSrWG — عناد الرّشيد (@E_A77) December 31, 2022

Al-Nassr announced the signing of the Portuguese star on early Saturday.

"I can't wait to discover a new football league in a different country," said Ronaldo while talking about the signing.

"The vision with which Al-Nassr operates is very inspiring, and I am delighted to join my teammates, so that together we can help the team achieve greater success," he added.

Al Nassr have won nine Saudi Arabian league titles, the last in 2019.

"I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. The vision of what Al-Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men's and women's football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia's recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential," Ronaldo further said.

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them, help the club to achieve success," he added.

(With AFP Inputs)

