Barcelona vs Real Madrid Final LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2024-25: Amid Referee Saga, Real Aim To End Barcelona's Treble Dreams
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Final LIVE Updates, Copa del Rey 2024-25: Star Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is expected to miss out on the playing XI.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates, Copa del Rey Final 2024-25 Football© AFP
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Final LIVE Updates: After 11 years, Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in a Copa del Rey final. The Blaugrana have thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 and 5-2 in their two earlier meetings in the season, but Real would love nothing more than to end Barcelona's treble chances in the 2024/25 season. Barcelona can clinch their second trophy of the season today, having earlier beaten arch rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa final. Kylian Mbappe is expected to miss out on Real Madrid's playing XI, having not yet recovered fully from an injury. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is not available for Barcelona.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Barcelona vs Real Madrid Final LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2024-25:
- 23:21 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Who replaces Mbappe?With Kylian Mbappe set to not be fit for the starting XI, it will be interesting to see who Real Madrid pick in his place. Will Ancelotti still go with three forwards, or go with four midfielders instead? The Madrid lineup is expected to be announced shortly.
- 23:08 (IST)Copa del Rey Final LIVE: After 11 years!Real Madrid are meeting Barcelona in a Copa del Rey final after 11 years! The last time was in the 2013/14 season, when Real Madrid won 2-1 despite Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the final. Remember Gareth Bale leaving Marc Bartra in the dust to score? Yes, that match.
- 23:05 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Earlier this seasonWhen it comes to El Clasico matches in 2024/25, it hasn't gone Real Madrid's way. Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in their first La Liga fixture this year, and then handed them another heavy beating in the Supercopa final, winning 5-2.
- 22:50 (IST)Copa del Rey Final LIVE: No MbappeKylian Mbappe, as per reports, is yet to recover completely from an ankle injury. He is expected to be part of the squad, but will likely not make it to the starting XI. In his absence, expect Carlo Ancelotti to start with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo as the only two forwards.
- 22:48 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Barca hunting for a treble!Barcelona have already beaten Real Madrid to claim one trophy this season, and now they have the chance to complete historic THIRD treble. Leading the title race in La Liga and in the semis of the Champions League, they've been arguably the best team in Europe in 2024/25. But their arch-rivals can spoil the party tonight.
- 22:40 (IST)Copa del Rey Final LIVE: No referee change!While there were reports of Real Madrid boycotting the final altogether following the meltdown, they are all set to play. De Burgos Bengoetxea is also set to stay as the referee, despite the entire saga. This should be a really interesting final tonight.
- 22:39 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid Final LIVE: Referee sagaReal Madrid have been embroiled in an ugly saga with the Spanish football association and referees before this match. Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, the man set to officiate today, broke down at a press conference yesterday. The reason? His child had been bullied due to his refereeing decisions.
The referee implied that videos of referees' errors made by Real Madrid had instigated this saga.
- 22:37 (IST)Copa del Rey Final LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid!The two Spanish giants have been neck-and-neck in La Liga pretty much all year. Barcelona defeated Madrid in the Supercopa final earlier this year. This is Los Blancos' chance at revenge, and boy would they love to end Barcelona's treble hopes.
- 22:36 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Copa del Rey Final 2024/25, and for the first time in a very long time, we have the two biggest clubs in Spanish football facing each other in this game. It is Barcelona against Real Madrid!
