Barcelona vs Real Madrid Final LIVE Updates: After 11 years, Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in a Copa del Rey final. The Blaugrana have thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 and 5-2 in their two earlier meetings in the season, but Real would love nothing more than to end Barcelona's treble chances in the 2024/25 season. Barcelona can clinch their second trophy of the season today, having earlier beaten arch rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa final. Kylian Mbappe is expected to miss out on Real Madrid's playing XI, having not yet recovered fully from an injury. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is not available for Barcelona.

