Barcelona vs Real Madrid Final LIVE Telecast: Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey 2024/25 final, as they aim to clinch the first trophy amid a treble hunt this season. Real Madrid have won the FIFA Club World Cup so far, and having lost the Supercopa to Barcelona, will now be aiming to derail their treble-winning ambitions. Both sides have battled it out in La Liga throughout the season, and will now hope to secure their second trophy of the year. Real Madrid are set to start without star striker Kylian Mbappe, while Barcelona will be without the services of Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Final LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast, Copa del Rey 2025:

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final will take place on Sunday, April 27 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final be held?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final will be held at the Estadio de la Cartuja, Seville.

What time will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final start?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)