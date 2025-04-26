Celtic clinched their fourth successive Scottish Premiership title in fitting style with a 5-0 demolition of Dundee United on Saturday. Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah both scored twice after Ryan Strain's own-goal set Celtic on course to wrap up their 13th Scottish crown in the last 14 seasons. With four matches left for Celtic, the champions sit 18 points clear of second-placed Rangers, who have five games remaining. The Glasgow club have claimed 21 of the last 26 domestic trophies as Brendan Rodgers' men reign supreme in Scotland.

Celtic had only needed a point at Tannadice to start their title party, but their goal spree ensured the celebrations went with a swing.

It was a familiar feeling for Celtic after a 5-0 win at Kilmarnock last term earned Rodgers the title in his first season back at Parkhead.

Rodgers' latest triumph moved the former Liverpool manager on to 11 major trophies as Celtic manager.

The title success keeps Celtic on course for their sixth treble in nine seasons, and Rodgers' third, when they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final in May.

Celtic substitute James Forrest also wrote himself into the club record books with his 26th winners' medal, one more than Bobby Lennox, who played for the team's famous 1967 European champions.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor said: "Amazing performance, outstanding. It means the world to us.

"The sky is the limit for us. We were so good today. We have four league games to try and arrive into the Scottish Cup final in the best moment.

"If we do that, we have the chance to do something special this season."

There was a brief interruption to Celtic's title clincher when visiting fans threw dozens of tangerines -- in reference to Dundee United's nickname -- on the pitch in protest at the home club's ticket prices after they were charged up to £42 ($56).

Despite that hold-up, Celtic's title has been in little doubt since early in the season, with Rangers falling behind early on and Aberdeen collapsing in spectacular fashion after matching the champions' 31 points from the opening 11 games.

The Hoops didn't suffer their first league defeat until January 2 at Rangers, but were still 13 points ahead and a collapse was always out of the question.

Rodgers had criticised his players for being too comfortable after a defeat against bottom club St Johnstone earlier this month.

They have responded in emphatic fashion by hitting five goals in each of their following three matches.

Having also reached the Champions League knockout round play-offs, where they lost narrowly to Bayern Munich, Rodgers will now set his sights on strengthening Celtic for more domestic glory and European drama next season.

