The big moment finally arrive as Cristiano Ronaldo made his much-awaited Al-Nassr debut on Sunday, mesmerising fans in a new continent, having dominated European football for more than a decade. Though Ronaldo wasn't able to find the net, despite his team beating Al-Ettifaq 1-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, the Portuguese footballer did showcase his exquisite skills on the ground. In his debut game in Riyadh, Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes and kept the crowd engaged, showcasing his excellent skills on the ball.

It was Al Nassr's Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca gave Ronaldo's team the lead shortly after the halfway point.

Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem sent in a cross that Ronaldo rushed into the box to try to meet, but it sailed over his head and was met by Talisca, who was able to score. A few minutes later, Ronaldo lined up a free kick outside the area and had a great chance, but his shot went high and wide.

Throughout the game, Ronaldo kept getting into promising positions but couldn't find the elusive goal that would've made his professional debut more memorable. Here's the video of the moment Ronaldo left a defender on the skill, having bamboozled him with his skills:

At the age of thirty-seven, as if he is

twenty years old, here you really know

that he is legendary pic.twitter.com/wSVxAsilw2 — Fahad Alotaibi (@FahadAlhero) January 22, 2023

The second half saw the 37-year-old race the ball down to the byline and fire in a threatening cross, but the resulting shot missed the mark.

Earlier on Thursday, Ronaldo scored twice for a Riyadh All Stars team in a 4-5 defeat to Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain in an exhibition match.

With 14 games under their belt, Al Nassr has surpassed the reigning champion Al Hilal by one point.

With ANI inputs

