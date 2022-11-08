The 2022 football World Cup is just weeks away from commencing and one of the favourites Brazil named their squad on Monday. But it's Neymar's reaction that is making waves on social media. The PSG forward gave different reactions to two Premier League stars who were named by Brazil manager Tite in the 26-member squad. Neymar was spotted smiling while sitting in front of the television with his son when Tite announced the name of Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus but raised his eyebrows after hearing Gabriel Martinelli's inclusion.

A clip of Neymar's reaction quickly went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms, and comments soon started flowing in.

Watch the video:

"I would love to see Gabi finding out he made it," commented one user. "He knows he needs to up his game or else Martinelli is gonna bench him," added another.

A third user said: "Neymar thought his spot was in danger for a moment."

But Tite praised Martinelli and even explained why the administration decided to include him in the World Cup squad.

"We like Martinelli's aggressiveness. He's one of the top players at Arsenal, the first placed team in the Premier League," the Brazil manager said.

"He's good in one-v-ones, he's very rapid in transitions and he's been playing at a consistently good level," he added.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form, scoring five goals for the Gunner this season. Martinelli's performance in Premier League helped his side top the table after 13 matches.

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva will be one of the oldest outfield players in the tournament at the age of 38 following his selection.