Tottenham Hotspur will be going up against Portsmouth in their FA Cup third-round tie, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Spurs have won two of their three previous FA Cup matches against Portsmouth. The visitors have lost six of their last seven away games against Tottenham in all the competitions, with their last win in April 1988 at Spurs. It will be interesting to see that which side will be registering a win in this match.

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, FA Cup match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, FA Cup match will be played on Saturday, January 7.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, FA Cup match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, FA Cup match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, FA Cup match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, FA Cup match will start at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, FA Cup match

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, FA Cup match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, FA Cup match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, FA Cup match will be streamed live on SonyLiv and JioTV app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

