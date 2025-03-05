Real Sociedad are hoping to forget their struggles this season and compound Premier League giants Manchester United's when they meet on Thursday in the Europa League last 16. The Basque side host Ruben Amorim's tormented Red Devils in San Sebastian before the second leg at Old Trafford next week. Real Sociedad suffered a 4-0 thumping at La Liga leaders Barcelona on Sunday, continuing a poor domestic campaign, although they were missing several regular starters and were reduced to 10 men early on.

"It's in the past now and we have to prepare as best as we can for the game on Thursday," said coach Imanol Alguacil.

Sitting ninth in La Liga the Europa League represents their best hope of silverware this season, as is also the case for United, who flunked out of the FA Cup on penalties against Fulham on Sunday.

La Real are also in the Copa del Rey semi-finals but a 1-0 home defeat by Real Madrid in the first leg leaves them in a tough spot before the return in April.

With the Europa League final taking place at the home of their bitter rivals Athletic Bilbao, Alguacil's side have all the stimulus they need.

"It motivates Athletic for sure, and us too," said club spokesman Xabi Prieto at the group stage draw in August.

Luka Sucic and Spain's Euro 2024 final hero Mikel Oyarzabal should return after knocks to face Manchester United.

Live-wire winger Takefusa Kubo missed the defeat at Barcelona through suspension and will be fresh for Thursday's clash.

After Aritz Elustondo's early red card against Barcelona, Alguacil said he made decisions with the Man United Europa League tie in mind, including taking off key midfielder Martin Zubimendi at half-time, as he was suffering some discomfort.

"I thought about minimising the risks and about Thursday's game, knowing that it was very difficult to get anything positive (against Barca)," explained Alguacil.

Real Sociedad failed to take a single shot to Barca's 33 as they conserved energy by sitting deep, with the United match the priority.

'Make them run'

Manchester United are unbeaten in the Europa League this season but the visit to the Reale Arena is arguably their toughest test in the competition yet.

On top of United's poor form, with two wins in their last six games, the under-pressure Amorim has a spate of injury worries to contend with.

Exciting teenage striker Chido Obi is also ineligible for the Europa League, with the low-on-confidence Rasmus Hojlund set to start despite not scoring in his last 18 matches.

"It's going to be a tough one, a Spanish team that plays brilliant football, very, very good players up front, very (high) quality coming out from the back," said United playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

"We need to be fresh to run again because they will make us run, and then when we have the ball, we have to make them run, too."

Success in the Europa League also seems the only possible pathway to European football next season for Manchester United, 14th in the Premier League.

Defeat would rack up the tension ahead of a planned protest on Sunday against the Glazer family, who are still the club's majority owners.

"The club is slowly dying before our eyes, on and off the pitch, and the blame lies squarely at the current ownership model," said Steve Crompton, a spokesman for fan group The 1958.

"The club is facing financial armageddon. Debt is the road to ruin.

"Sir Matt Busby would be turning in his grave at the current plight of one of the world's greatest football institutions which is being brought to its knees and in many ways becoming a laughing stock."