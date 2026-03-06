In the ongoing global conversation surrounding the systemic abuse of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., a powerful and perhaps unexpected voice has joined the fray from the German Bundesliga. Cacau, the Brazilian-born striker who became a cult hero for VfB Stuttgart and the German national team, has offered his unique perspective that challenges common assumptions about where the most "difficult" environments for Black players truly lie. Cacau's journey began in a very poor region of Brazil, where he says the amalgamation of race and class created a social complexity. "To be Black and poor in Brazil, it's like to be a criminal," Cacau said during NDTV's visit to Stuttgart in Germany.

The 44-year-old credited his mother for helping him shape his mentality, teaching him that his value was independent of how society perceived him. Cacau moved to Europe at the age of 18, initially to play in the German fifth division, but little did he know how much his life was going to change.

When Cacau first departed for Germany, he was warned by friends and family that he could become an even bigger target of racism. However, reality proved to be the exact opposite. While acknowledging that some of his colleagues like Gerald Asamoah, faced hardships, Cacau described his own experience in the Bundesliga as overwhelmingly positive and open.

"Speaking from my experience abroad and here in Brazil, I have faced more racism in Brazil than I did in Germany," the former striker revealed.

This sentiment highlights a complex reality, quite opposite to what is probably perceived in the world of football. While European football often captures global headlines for racist incidents, for Cacau, the domestic experience for Black individuals in Brazil remains flooded with prejudices that often go ignored.

Racism An Attempt To Neutralise Vinicius' Talent

Turning his attention to the specific case of Vinicius Jr., Cacau argued that the hate directed at the winger is a tactical attempt to neutralise his talent. He feels since opponents find it hard to stop the Real Madrid star using their football talent, they resort to dehumanising provocations to "bring him into a bad situation" and make him overly emotional.

Cacau dismissed claims that Vinicius invites abuse through his playing style. He noted that while standard "trash talk" is part of the game, the moment a line is crossed into racism, it enters a different, unacceptable dimension.

The former German international also lauded the support shown by figures like Kylian Mbappé and Vincent Kompany, stressing that high-profile advocacy is essential for the "fight" to continue.