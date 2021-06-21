Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri has extended his contract with Bengaluru FC for two more years. The stay with Bengaluru FC till the 2023 Indian Super League (ISL) season will mark 10 years with the club for the striker as he first signed with them in 2013. Bengaluru FC shared a video on social media where Sunil was signing the contract, "Because seeing is believing!" Bengaluru FC captioned the video. "Two more years with the club I love so much," said Chhetri in the video.

"The skipper looked back on his first contract with the Blues, how things have changed since, and told us why he wouldn't have it any other way," Bengaluru FC wrote in another video posted on social media.

"Earlier, I used to say that the hospitality is nice or that I love the weather here. Now, Bengaluru just feels like home."



The skipper looked back on his first contract with the Blues, how things have changed since and told us why he wouldn't have it any other way. #Chhetri2023 pic.twitter.com/yujjWzH3SN — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 21, 2021

"I am really happy to be with the club for 8 years and have signed them for two more years. I was always clear with me if everything goes well, I will stay with the club and yes I did," said Chhetri in the video.

"I have a special connection with the supporters and the city, it's like a home and the club is like a family to me. I am looking forward to many more great moments with them," the skipper added.

"Earlier, when interviewed, I used to say that the hospitality is nice or that I love the weather here. Now, Bengaluru just feels like home," Chhetri said.

Promoted

The 36-year-old has scored 101 goals in 203 appearances for Bengaluru FC. Under his leadership, the Club won two-I League titles one Indian Super League title, two Federation Cup titles, and one in the Super Cup championship.

Chhetri was named as the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Asian Icon in 2018 and then in the same year, he was also conferred the Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian honour in India. He is India's all-time leading goal scorer with his 74 goals in 117 matches.