Spain will take on neighbours Portugal in a Group 2 fixture of the ongoing UEFA Nations League at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville. This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides since the entertaining 3-3 draw at the 2018 World Cup in Sochi, Russia. Both teams have met twice since then with both games finishing goalless. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he gears up for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

When will the Spain vs Portugal, Nations League match be played?

The Spain vs Portugal, Nations League match will be played on Friday, June 3.

Where will the Spain vs Portugal, Nations League match be played?

The Spain vs Portugal, Nations League match will be played at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

What time will the Spain vs Portugal, Nations League match start?

The Spain vs Portugal, Nations League match will start at 12:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Spain vs Portugal, Nations League match?

The Spain vs Portugal, Nations League match will broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Spain vs Portugal, Nations League match?

The live streaming of the Spain vs Portugal, Nations League match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)