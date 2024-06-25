Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 clash against Turkey saw a moment go from wholesome to ugly, as six fans invaded the pitch, trying to get a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo. As Portugal roared on to a 3-0 win over Turkey to qualify for the Round of 16 of Euro 2024, Ronaldo got hoarded by fans on many separate instances. The first instance was a rather wholesome moment, as Ronaldo gave the invader - a little boy - a hug and bent down to take a selfie. But that would be the end of the heartwarming moments.

When there was a pitch invasion for the second time, Ronaldo was less impressed. This time around, CR7 refused to take a selfie, actively removing the invader's hand from around his shoulder. Soon, stadium officials mobbed the invader and took him out.

Bir taraftar, sahaya atladive Ronaldo ile fotograf cekildi pic.twitter.com/sECei3LRsZ — Selen Cansu Aksoy (@selencansu5) June 22, 2024

The second pitch invader who invaded the pitch to get a picture with Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/5SRmtAzbeU — george (@StokeyyG2) June 22, 2024

Although Portugal are through, Ronaldo is yet to open his Euro 2024 goal tally. The all-time record goalscorer of the competition, Ronaldo is aiming to win his second Euro title, having captained Portugal to the nation's very first international trophy in Euro 2016.

There would be two more pitch invasions during injury-time, raising severe questions about the security on the ground. After the full time whistle, a further two pitch invasions occurred.

A video went viral online, as a security official collided into Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos while trying to catch a pitch invader. Ramos could be seen limping after the accident.

The recklessness of fans leaves a huge doubt over the security in place as Germany hosts Euro 2024. It also creates the doubt of the players' safety.

In the game, Portugal ran out dominant winners. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet, either side of a Turkey own goal.

Portugal are almost guaranteed to top Group F of Euro 2024 now.