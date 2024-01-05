Juventus recovered from conceding a second-minute goal to crush struggling Salernitana 6-1 and reach the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Thursday. Salernitana, rock bottom in Serie A, stunned their illustrious opponents when Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi pounced on a mistake from defender Federico Gatti to open the scoring with just two minutes on the clock. However, Juve were back on level terms 10 minutes later through Fabio Miretti with Andrea Cambiaso adding his team's second in the 35th minute. Federico Chiesa set-up a third Juventus goal after 53 minutes for Daniele Rugani before Dylan Bronn scored a 75th-minute own-goal to make it 4-1.

Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah completed the rout in the dying minutes.

"We reacted well after conceding a goal so quickly and we put on a good match," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"There are still things to improve, but this team is growing. Our goal is always to qualify for the next Champions League."

Juventus, second in the league table, meet Salernitana again on Sunday in a Serie A clash in Salerno.

Advertisement

In the Cup quarter-finals, Juve will host Frosinone, who knocked out Napoli, next Thursday.

The other last-eight ties see Fiorentina take on Bologna, AC Milan tackle Atalanta and Lazio face city rivals Roma.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)