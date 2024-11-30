Tom Davies scored a late winner to move Sheffield United to the top of the Championship with a 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Sunderland on Friday. Patrick Roberts missed a penalty for Sunderland, who are now winless in six games. Both sides were reduced to 10 men late in the first half with Sunderland's Chris Mepham followed by United defender Harry Souttar. Davies came off the bench to snatch all three points on 83 minutes with a low effort after winning possession inside the Sunderland box.

Defeat leaves Sunderland still in fourth but now five points off the top of the table.

The Blades move three points clear of Leeds, who can retake top spot when they travel to Blackburn on Saturday.

Sunderland had a huge chance to get off to a flying start at Bramall Lane but Michael Cooper got down low to his left to save Roberts' spot-kick.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men five minutes before the break when Mepham was ruled to have denied Tyrese Campbell a goalscoring opportunity, fouling the striker on the edge of the penalty area.

The numbers were level again in time added on at the end of the half when Souttar was shown a second yellow card after needlessly hauling over Wilson Isidor.

Both sides of 10 men pushed for the winner after the break and it finally arrived thanks to Davies' persistence and powerful finish past Anthony Patterson.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)