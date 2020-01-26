 
Watch: Atalanta Star Nets Astonishing Free-Kick From Halfway Line In Serie A

Updated: 26 January 2020 10:57 IST

Josip Ilicic hit a hat-trick, including an incredible strike from the halfway line, as Atalanta crushed Torino 7-0 in Serie A.

Serie A: Josip Ilicic was the star of the show in Atalanta's 7-0 win over Torino. © Twitter

Atalanta put on an exhibition as they smashed seven goals against Torino in a Serie A match on Saturday, inflicting the worst home defeat ever (7-0) on their northern rivals who finished the match with nine men. Atalanta's Slovenian import, Josip Ilicic was the star of the show, netting a hat-trick, including an incredible strike from the halfway line that gave the Torino goalkeeper no chance. 53 minutes into the game, Josip Ilicic spotted Torino keeper Salvatore Sirigu off his line. The Slovenian quickly took his free-kick from just inside the halfway line and expertly put it over the head of Sirigu to score the blinder.

Videos of Ilicic's wonder-strike went viral on social media:

The Slovenian forward opened the scoring on 17 minutes, adding two more in quick-fire succession eight minutes after the break.

Substitute Luis Muriel also bagged a late brace to add to first-half goals by Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata.

The hosts played the final quarter of an hour a man down after Armando Izzo was sent off, with Sasa Lukic joining him with just a minute to go.

Atalanta now join Roma in fourth place in the Serie A table on 38 points but have played a game more.

"Ilicic is decisive, not only in the penalty area, he is a continuous creator," said Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini. "Most of our attacking game is built around him."

Torino coach Walter Mazzarri blasted an "indefensible performance".

"All we can do is apologise," he said. "In so many years of my career I had never had such a game."

But the Torino coach ruled out quitting.

"Resignation? No, in difficulties I never leave."

(With AFP inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article Atalanta Atalanta Torino Torino Josip Ilicic Football
