Toiling quietly behind leaders Bayern Munich and surprise package Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen have returned to the form which took them to a league-cup double last season. Xabi Alonso's side, who travel to mid-table Augsburg on Saturday, may be seven points behind Bayern but are the only side which truly stokes fear into the German giants' hearts. Leverkusen torched all before them last season, breaking through for a first Bundesliga title without losing a game -- something no other team, not even Bayern, had done before.

Disappointing draws versus Holstein Kiel, Werder Bremen and lowly Bochum, as well as a first league defeat in 15 months against RB Leipzig looked to have extinguished Leverkusen's dream of going back-to-back.

But a run of six straight wins in all competitions, which includes knocking Bayern out of the German Cup in Munich and defeating Inter Milan, has Alonso's men back on track.

After Saturday's trip to 13th-placed Augsburg, Leverkusen host Freiburg in the final game of 2024.

"Everyone needs to step on the gas until Christmas -- we need the three points," Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka said after defeating Inter on Tuesday, adding "if we play like that, it'll be difficult for the rest."

With Bayern struggling with injuries -- Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Joao Palhinha look set to miss the remainder of 2024 -- Leverkusen could cut the gap further before the winter break.

Bayern play at Mainz on Saturday, where they have lost three of their past four in the league.

Bayern's final game of the calendar year is at home to Leipzig, who have won two of their past three in Munich.

Leipzig's disappointing midweek Champions League exit will allow Marco Rose's side to focus on the league and the German Cup.

First up is a home clash with second-placed Frankfurt on Sunday. Leipzig will be buoyed by a 3-0 home win over Frankfurt in the German Cup earlier in December.

Injury-hit Dortmund, who sit sixth, will have a chance to move closer to the top four when they host lowly Hoffenheim on Sunday, with fifth-placed Wolfsburg playing at seventh-placed Freiburg.

One to watch: Tom Rothe (Union Berlin)

Arriving in the German capital from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Union Berlin left back Tom Rothe had big shoes to fill.

Initially signed with a plan to develop behind Germany left back Robin Gosens, Rothe was thrown in at the deep end when Union's record signing abruptly returned to Italy, signing with Fiorentina on deadline day.

Speaking with the Bundesliga website on Friday, Rothe said he had a "gut feeling" the move to Union "felt right".

The 20-year-old impressed from the get go. In establishing himself in Union's starting XI, Rothe has also scored crucial goals in wins against Hoffenheim and former club Holstein Kiel.

"I want to prove myself here, show what I can do, hit the ground running."

In mid-table this season after battling relegation while playing Champions League last campaign, Union host rock-bottom Bochum on Saturday.

Key stats

14 - Union Berlin have conceded 14 goals after 13 games this season -- only Bayern Munich have conceded fewer, with 10.

20 - With 13 goals and seven assists from 13 games, Omar Marmoush has 20 goal involvements this season. Only countryman Mo Salah, with 21 in 14 games, has more in Europe's top five leagues.

0 - Bayern are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Bundesliga after 13 matches, while just last-placed Bochum are winless.

Fixtures (1430 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Freiburg v Wolfsburg (1930)

Saturday

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Holstein Kiel, Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen, Union Berlin v Bochum, Mainz v Bayern Munich, St Pauli v Werder Bremen (1730)

Sunday

Heidenheim v Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim (1630), RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt (1830)

