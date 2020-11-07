Real Madrid suffered a huge blow on Saturday as their two star players -- Eden Hazard and Casemiro tested positive for the coronavirus. The two players underwent a COVID-19 test on Friday. The defending La Liga champions issued a press release on Saturday and informed that all other players and coaching staff from the first-team tested negative following Friday's tests. Real Madrid are scheduled to face Valencia in their next La Liga match on Sunday and both players are likely to miss the .

Last Saturday, Hazard scored his first goal for the Spanish club in over a year as Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 win over newly-promoted Huesca.

On Monday, Real Madrid's defender Eder Militao had tested positive for coronavirus and missed the Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

The Spanish champions managed to register a 3-2 win over Inter Wednesday, their first win in the group stages of this season's Champions League.

In La Liga, Real Madrid are on second spot with 16 points from seven games. A win against Valencia on Sunday will take them back to the top.

While the absence of Hazard and Casemiro can upset the best of teams, there is some relief for Real Madrid fans as Martin Odegaard was spotted training with the team and the Norwegian might take the field on Sunday.