Liverpool head coach Arend Martijn "Arne" Slot recently shared his thoughts on managing pressure and the driving forces behind his team's performance in an exclusive interview with JioHotstar. When asked about how the team deals with pressure ahead of crucial fixtures, Slot acknowledged the weight of expectations at Liverpool but emphasized their focus on each match rather than the league table. "You assume that we feel pressure, which we do every single day we are working at this club, because we know what this shirt means, what the club has done in the past. So, we always feel the pressure of doing the best possible job we can. But we are not so much focused on what other people constantly talk about, and that is the league table," Slot stated, as quoted from JioHotstar.

He further elaborated on the challenges posed by upcoming matches, including tough away games against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

"We are feeling the pressure of playing a difficult away game at Aston Villa. We are feeling the pressure of playing a difficult away game against City. But for us, every game is difficult because you saw last Sunday when we played Wolves. That was a difficult game for us as well. So, yes, we feel the pressure because we wear this shirt, but that has nothing to do with the league table at the moment," he added.

When asked about what keeps the team motivated and performing at a high level, Slot attributed it to two key factors, quality and consistency.

"Oh, that is a simple word. We're great. Because every team here in this league has great individuals. Every team, especially the ones we are in competition with. If it's Arsenal, City, Chelsea, Villa. I forget probably a few, but all these teams that are competing with us for something. They all have so many quality players. They all have big squads. And it's not only work rate. Maybe if I can add a second word to it, it's consistency in work rate. Because every team can work once in a while really hard. But to bring this to every single day towards the training session, every three days towards the game, that is what makes it so hard. That's the first thing that comes to my mind if I look at the players I have available," he said.

Liverpool currently sits at the top of the Premier League table, boasting 18 wins, seven draws, and just one loss. Their upcoming clash against Manchester City is set to be a crucial encounter, with City currently in fourth place, having secured 13 wins, five draws, and seven losses so far.

As the two teams prepare to face off on Sunday, Slot's words reflect Liverpool's determination to stay focused on their performances rather than external pressures.

