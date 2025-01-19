Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Live Streaming LaLiga: A Vinicius Junior-led Real Madrid will take on Las Palmas at the Bernabeu on Sunday. Los Blancos will have the chance to go two points clear at the top after leaders Atletico Madrid's 0-1 loss to Leganes on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti's men can also go seven clear of title rivals Barcelona, who drew 1-1 at Getafe on Sunday midnight. However, the defending champions will be without talisman Vinicius, with the Brazilian serving a two-game ban after his sending off during a heated 3-2 win over Valencia earlier this month.

Aurelien Tchouameni dropped out of Real Madrid's squad to face Las Palmas in La Liga on Sunday "due to discomfort in his left leg", said the Spanish champions in a statement. The French midfielder, often used in defence by Madrid, was replaced in the squad by Jacobo Ramon and Chema Andres. Real then host RB Salzburg in a crucial Champions League match midweek.

When will the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, Laliga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, Laliga match will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2025 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, Laliga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, Laliga match will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, Laliga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, Laliga match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, Laliga match?

The Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, Laliga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, Laliga match?

The Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, Laliga match will be live streamed on the GXR App and Website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)